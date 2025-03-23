Trump administration selling 1,000 ‘gold card’ visas daily

The US is selling 1,000 “Gold Card” visas daily under a controversial program introduced by President Donald Trump, which offers a direct path to citizenship for individuals willing to invest $5 million, APA reports.

The initiative, unveiled in February, is expected to replace the existing EB-5 investor visa program. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, speaking on the All-In Podcast, claimed there are 37 million potential buyers worldwide and that the administration aims to sell a million such visas.

“There are 37 million people in the world who are capable of buying the card… The president thinks we can sell a million,” Lutnick stated. He added that billionaire investor John Paulson played a key role in conceptualizing the scheme, while Elon Musk is reportedly involved in developing its software infrastructure.

While the initiative promises significant revenue for the US, it has ignited debates over whether American citizenship should carry such a high price tag. Critics argue that the policy creates a two-tiered system, prioritizing wealthy individuals while the administration intensifies efforts to remove undocumented immigrants.

Despite uncertainties over implementation, Trump has signaled that the Gold Card visa will not require congressional approval, positioning it as a signature move in his broader immigration strategy.__Tribune.com