Syrian President Forms Diverse Transitional Government Amid Rising Pressure

As reported by Al Jazeera News, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has announced a new transitional government, appointing 23 ministers from various ethnic and religious backgrounds. The move comes amid international pressure for a more inclusive leadership following months of unrest.

The cabinet, revealed on Saturday, includes Yarub Badr, an Alawite, as transport minister, and Amgad Badr, a Druze, as agriculture minister. Hind Kabawat, a Christian opposition figure, has become the first woman appointed by al-Sharaa as social affairs and labor minister.

Al-Sharaa, who took over after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in December, will lead the executive branch without a prime minister. His administration has faced criticism for appointing close allies to key positions, but this new government is seen as an effort to reflect Syria’s diversity.

The formation of the cabinet follows growing concerns after recent violence along Syria’s western coast, where hundreds of Alawite civilians were killed.

In a historic step, al-Sharaa has also created a Ministry for Emergency Situations and Disasters, appointing Raed al-Saleh, leader of the White Helmets, as its head.

This transitional government aims to rebuild Syria’s institutions and oversee the country until elections, which could take up to five years. A constitutional declaration issued earlier this month will serve as the foundation for this interim period.