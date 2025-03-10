Sexual Violence on French Public Transport Hits Record High

A new report by the National Observatory on Violence Against Women reveals a sharp rise in sexual violence on public transport in France. In 2024, 3,374 cases were reported to the police, marking an 86% increase since 2016 and a 6% rise from the previous year , reported by Euro News.

The Île-de-France region, including Paris, was the most affected, with 44% of incidents occurring there. Shockingly, seven out of ten women in this region reported experiencing sexual violence on public transport at some point in their lives.

Most victims were women under 30, and 96% of perpetrators were men. Forms of abuse ranged from sexual harassment to rape and attempted rape. Researcher Manon Marguerit noted that crowded, confined spaces in public transport can lead to such incidents, with behaviours like unwanted touching and sexist insults often being overlooked.

Fear of not being taken seriously stops many victims from reporting abuse, with only 7% filing police reports. The report also found that many women adjust their travel habits or clothing to avoid harassment.

The Observatory has called for stricter background checks and monitoring of transport workers, especially after 152 cases of sexual violence by drivers were recorded between 2005 and 2024.