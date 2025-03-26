Russia Demands Sanctions Relief Before Black Sea Ceasefire Begins

According to BBC News, Russia has stated that certain Western sanctions must be lifted before it agrees to a maritime ceasefire with Ukraine. This comes after the U.S. announced that both sides had agreed to halt strikes in the Black Sea. However, the Kremlin insists that the ceasefire will only take effect once sanctions on Russian banks, including Rosselkhozbank, are revoked and access to the Swift international payment system is restored.

Despite these talks, Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine’s port city of Mykolaiv, which President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as a sign that Russia does not want peace. The European Commission responded by saying that lifting sanctions would require the full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, a condition that seems unlikely given the current situation.

The Black Sea has not been a major battleground in recent months, but Ukraine has successfully used it for grain exports while targeting Russian ships. Experts suggest that a ceasefire could benefit Russia by improving its struggling agricultural exports. However, Ukrainian officials emphasize that their main concern is stopping Russian airstrikes on ports.

The UN has urged for freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, highlighting its importance for global food security. Meanwhile, both Ukraine and Russia have agreed to work on preventing attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure. The U.S. remains hopeful that the ceasefire will lead to lasting peace, but disagreements over sanctions could delay any real progress.