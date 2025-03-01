PKK militant group declares ceasefire after 40-year insurgency against Turkish state

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which initially started with the aim of creating a Kurdish state, has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984.

PKK militants who have waged a 40-year insurgency in Turkey have declared a ceasefire, two days after their imprisoned leader called for the group to disarm.

The statement from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party was published by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet which is close to the group.

Referring to Abdullah Öcalan, who has been imprisoned by Turkey since 1999, the group said, “We declare a ceasefire effective today to pave the way for the implementation of Leader Apo’s Call for Peace and Democratic Society. None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked.”

The PKK announcement comes against the backdrop of fundamental changes in the region, including the reconfiguration of power in neighbouring Syria after the ouster of President Bashar Al Assad, the weakening of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaz.

Its initial aim was the creation of a separate Kurdish state but later changed to demands for greater autonomy.

Saturday’s ceasefire is the first sign of a breakthrough since peace talks between the group and Ankara broke down in the summer of 2015.

On Thursday, a delegation of Kurdish politicians announced Öcalan’s call for the PKK to lay down its arms and disband after visiting him in prison.

In its statement, the PKK’s executive committee said Öcalan’s call indicated that a “new historical process has begun in Kurdistan and the Middle East.” Kurdistan refers to the parts of Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran inhabited by Kurds.

While stating that it would “comply with and implement the requirements of the call from our own side,” the PKK emphasized that “democratic politics and legal grounds must also be suitable for success.”

Öcalan’s call came as the main pro-Kurdish political party in Turkey has faced pressure, with several of its mayors being removed from office in recent months and replaced by government appointees.

The PKK also appealed for Öcalan to be released from Imrali prison, located on an island in the Marmara Sea, to “personally direct and execute” a party congress that would lead to the militants laying down their arms.

The peace initiative between the Turkish state and the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU, the US and other Western allies, was started in October by Erdoğan’s coalition partner, Devlet Bahceli, a far-right politician who suggested that Öcalan could be granted parole if his group renounces violence and disbands.