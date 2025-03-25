Pakistan’s Silent Crisis: Mahrang Baloch, Enforced Disappearances, and the Plight of the Missing Persons

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest yet most neglected province, remains a region of conflict, oppression, and economic disparity. The struggle of the Baloch people for their rights, justice, and dignity is met with enforced disappearances, military crackdowns, and a lack of basic civic facilities. Activists like Mahrang Baloch have brought international attention to the thousands of missing persons, yet the state’s response remains dismissive and aggressive.

Enforced Disappearances and Human Rights Violations

For decades, Balochistan has witnessed a surge in enforced disappearances, with political activists, students, journalists, and intellectuals abducted by security forces. Families of the missing protest tirelessly, demanding answers, but their cries are met with silence or intimidation. Mahrang Baloch has emerged as a prominent voice against these disappearances, but despite her efforts, the situation worsens. The Pakistani establishment continues to dismiss the issue, branding activists as “anti-state elements.”

Growing Insurgency and the CPEC Controversy

Balochistan’s insurgency is fueled by years of state neglect and military operations. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), hailed as a game-changer for Pakistan, has only deepened resentment among the Balochs. While CPEC projects extract resources from Balochistan, locals see little to no benefits. Instead, they face displacement, land grabs, and a heavy military presence to protect Chinese investments rather than the local population.

Political Suppression and Economic Hardship

Baloch political and nationalist parties face systemic suppression. Peaceful protests are met with violence, and politicians advocating for Baloch rights are sidelined. Meanwhile, Balochistan remains Pakistan’s poorest province, with over 70% of its population living below the poverty line. Basic civic facilities such as clean drinking water, healthcare, and education are scarce, while major cities like Gwadar and Quetta lack proper infrastructure.

A Call for Justice

The people of Balochistan continue to resist, demanding justice, rights, and dignity. The international community must take notice of Pakistan's human rights abuses and hold the state accountable. Without addressing these injustices, peace and progress in Balochistan will remain a distant dream.