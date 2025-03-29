Pakistan’s Silent Crisis: Enforced Disappearances and Human Rights Violations in Balochistan

According to a Dawn News report, Balochistan remains a region of turmoil, where political movements are met with force and voices demanding justice are silenced. On Saturday, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M), narrowly escaped a suicide blast near his rally in Mastung. Despite the chaos, Mengal and his party workers remained unharmed.

The BNP-M had organized a long march from Wadh to Quetta to protest the arbitrary arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr. Mahrang Baloch and other activists. However, the Quetta administration denied them permission, citing security concerns. As the marchers moved forward, police crackdown ensued, leading to the arrest of over 250 party members. Reports suggest that security forces used tear gas and live ammunition against the demonstrators.

When news of the blast emerged around 1 PM, Mengal reassured his supporters via social media that he and his party members were safe. The Balochistan government confirmed the explosion but claimed there were no casualties. Authorities insisted they were committed to ensuring the safety of all participants. However, Mengal challenged this narrative, alleging that four of his supporters were injured in the blast.

While government officials framed the bombing as a security incident, Mengal accused the state of being the real threat. Addressing his supporters, he claimed that authorities were deliberately escalating tensions to suppress peaceful resistance. He vowed to continue his protest, demanding the immediate release of female activists and missing persons.

Human rights violations in Balochistan have long been a concern, with reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and suppression of political dissent. Mengal expressed deep frustration, stating that the state systematically silences voices that speak for justice. He argued that those who champion democracy fail to acknowledge the brutal realities faced by Baloch and Pashtun communities.

The BNP-M leader further criticized the media blackout on their movement, accusing authorities of restricting coverage to prevent national and international attention. He condemned the failure of security agencies to investigate the suicide bombing properly, pointing out that no effort had been made to identify the attacker.

Mengal also shared videos of the march being blocked by large shipping containers, preventing demonstrators from reaching Quetta. He sarcastically remarked that if the government had invested as much effort in governance as it did in suppressing protests, Balochistan would not be in such dire straits.

Despite mounting pressure, Mengal remained defiant. He declared that his movement would not be intimidated by force, and if necessary, they would “dig a new tunnel” to reach their goal. His call for justice resonated with his supporters, who chanted slogans in support of the Baloch cause.

Meanwhile, the Quetta administration justified its decision to ban the march, citing a provincial order that prohibits public gatherings for three months due to security threats. Officials warned that any attempt to enter Quetta would result in legal consequences.

Balochistan has long been a battleground for human rights activists, with families of missing persons pleading for answers while authorities continue their crackdown on dissent. The recent events highlight an ongoing struggle for basic rights and political freedom. Mengal’s protest serves as a stark reminder that for many in Balochistan, democracy remains an unfulfilled promise—one that they are willing to fight for, despite the risks.