Pakistani Diplomat Denied Entry and Deported from U.S.; Foreign Office Investigates

According to media reports, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, KK Ahsan Wagan, was recently denied entry into the United States and deported from Los Angeles International Airport, despite holding a valid U.S. visa and necessary travel documents.

The incident occurred during Ambassador Wagan’s private visit to the U.S., where he was stopped by immigration authorities upon arrival. A senior official from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the deportation, attributing it to an unspecified immigration-related objection.

In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Office acknowledged that Wagan had traveled to the U.S. on a private visit and stated that an investigation into the matter is underway. The ministry has urged against speculation regarding the incident.

Sources familiar with the case suggest that Wagan’s name may have been flagged due to “controversial visa references” in the U.S. immigration system, though the exact reasons for his deportation remain unclear.

Ambassador Wagan is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in Pakistan’s foreign service. The incident has raised concerns over diplomatic protocol and the reasoning behind the decision.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has directed its Consulate in Los Angeles to investigate the case, and Wagan is likely to be called back to Islamabad to explain his position.

The incident has also been communicated to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Aamna Baloch, who were reportedly briefed on the matter.

This rare diplomatic incident has sent ripples through Pakistan’s diplomatic community, highlighting the complexities of international travel even for seasoned diplomats.