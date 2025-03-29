Pakistan Sets March 31 Deadline for Afghan Citizens to Leave

Pakistan has announced that Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and other undocumented foreigners must leave the country by March 31, 2025. This decision is part of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP), which began on November 1, 2023. The Ministry of Interior has stated that deportations will start on April 1 for those who do not leave voluntarily. ​

To ensure a smooth process, the government has coordinated efforts between federal and provincial authorities. A committee has been formed based on recommendations from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Minister of State for Interior, Tallal Chaudhry, will visit various provinces to address any issues that arise during the repatriation. The government emphasizes that all individuals will be treated with respect, and arrangements for food and healthcare have been made for those returning to Afghanistan. ​

Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades. According to U.N. data, over 800,000 Afghans hold ACCs, and approximately 1.3 million are registered with Pakistan’s government. However, the government now insists that all individuals must comply with Pakistani laws and complete necessary legal formalities to remain in the country. ​

This move has raised concerns among international organizations. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have expressed apprehension about the potential impact on Afghan refugees and asylum seekers. They urge Pakistan to ensure that any relocation respects human rights and provides due process for those affected. ​

As the March 31 deadline approaches, Afghan nationals in Pakistan are encouraged to make necessary arrangements to return to their home country voluntarily to avoid forced deportation.