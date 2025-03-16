Pakistan Faces Rising Insurgency: Deadly Suicide Attack Targets FC Convoy in Noshki

QUETTA: On Sunday, March 16, 2025, a suicide bomber targeted a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy on the Quetta-Taftan Highway (N-40) in Noshki, Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals, including three FC personnel and two civilians. Over 40 others sustained injuries in the attack.

The assailant, affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy, causing a powerful explosion. Security forces responded promptly, killing four terrorists, including the suicide bomber, in the ensuing action.

Rescue teams and security personnel swiftly arrived at the scene, and an emergency was declared at local hospitals. The critically injured were airlifted to Quetta for advanced medical care.

This attack underscores the escalating insurgency in Balochistan, a province rich in natural resources yet marred by longstanding grievances among its residents. Many Baloch feel marginalized, accusing the central government of exploiting their resources without adequate local development. The introduction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project, has further exacerbated tensions. While intended to boost economic growth, many locals perceive CPEC as benefiting outsiders at the expense of indigenous communities.

Human rights organizations have also raised concerns about enforced disappearances in the region. Activists and locals allege that security forces are involved in abductions of Baloch youth, leading to protests and sit-ins demanding justice. These grievances have fueled the insurgency, with groups like the BLA intensifying their attacks to press for autonomy and greater control over local resources.

The Pakistani government condemns such attacks, labeling them as acts of terrorism aimed at destabilizing the nation. Officials assert their commitment to combating insurgency and ensuring national security. However, addressing the root causes of the unrest requires a multifaceted approach that includes political dialogue, economic development, and respect for human rights.

The recent surge in violence, including high-profile incidents like the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train, highlights the urgency of addressing Balochistan’s complex challenges. Without meaningful engagement and reforms, the cycle of violence and retaliation is likely to continue, hindering peace and development in the region.