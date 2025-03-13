Pakistan Accuses India of Involvement in Terror Attacks

According to an Express Tribune report, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has accused India of being behind recent terrorist attacks in the country. During a press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that intelligence reports indicated the terrorists involved in the recent Jaffar Express attack were in contact with associates in Afghanistan during the operation.

The attack began on Tuesday when separatist militants ambushed the Jaffar Express, which was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar. The attackers blew up parts of the railway track and fired rockets at the train, leading to a dangerous standoff. Pakistan’s security forces conducted a two-day operation to neutralize the terrorists and successfully completed the rescue mission.

Khan also expressed concerns over Afghan soil being used for cross-border terrorism. He mentioned that Pakistan had repeatedly urged Afghanistan’s interim government to prevent groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) from operating within its borders. Pakistan has shared evidence with Afghan authorities about terrorist safe havens in the past and continues to prioritize counterterrorism cooperation.

During the final rescue operation, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan’s military spokesperson, revealed that 21 hostages lost their lives. However, he confirmed that no civilians were harmed during the final clearance operation. He stated that the military cleared the train “bogey to bogey” with great care.

The operation took place in a remote, difficult-to-access area, involving the Army, Air Force, Frontier Corps, and Special Service Group (SSG). Tragically, four security personnel also lost their lives while ensuring the safety of others.

The FO emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens.