Myanmar Earthquake Kills Over 1,000 as Rescuers Race Against Time

According to Daily Hurriyet news report, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring nearly 2,400 in Myanmar alone. A 6.7-magnitude aftershock followed soon after, causing more destruction. The worst damage was in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, where buildings, bridges, and roads were destroyed.

Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in collapsed structures, but communication issues make it hard to assess the full extent of the disaster. The ruling junta has declared a state of emergency and, in a rare move, asked for international aid. India and China have already sent help, while U.S. President Donald Trump pledged assistance.

In Bangkok, the quake caused a 30-story building under construction to collapse, killing at least 10 people and leaving up to 100 workers missing. Rescue teams are using drones to locate survivors in the rubble. Over 2,000 buildings were damaged across the city, forcing some residents to sleep in parks for safety.

Hospitals in both countries were affected, with doctors performing surgeries and deliveries outdoors. Myanmar, already struggling with civil war, faces even greater challenges as millions of displaced people now deal with this disaster. Relief efforts are complicated by damaged infrastructure, including Mandalay Airport, which has been closed.

Authorities warn that the death toll could rise as more reports come in. The world watches as rescue teams fight against time to save lives.