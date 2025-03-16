Massive Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Belgrade

On March 15, 2025, Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, witnessed one of the largest anti-government protests in its recent history. Sparked by a tragic incident in November 2024, where a railway station roof collapse in Novi Sad claimed 15 lives, citizens have been rallying against alleged government corruption and negligence.

Origins of the Protests

The catastrophic event in Novi Sad served as a catalyst for widespread public outrage. Critics attributed the disaster to systemic corruption and poor oversight in construction projects. In response, university students initiated near-daily protests starting in December 2024, demanding accountability and transparency from President Aleksandar Vučić’s administration.

March 15 Rally: A Historic Turnout

Despite challenges such as canceled public transportation and inclement weather, over 100,000 people converged in Belgrade for the “15 for 15” rally, honoring the 15 victims of the Novi Sad tragedy. The demonstration began with a 15-minute silence, symbolizing both mourning and a call for justice.

Diverse Participation

The protests have seen a broad coalition of participants, including students, teachers, farmers, and opposition political figures. This unity underscores a collective demand for governmental accountability and an end to corrupt practices.

Government’s Stance and Public Response

President Vučić has acknowledged the protests but has dismissed calls for a transitional government, labeling the demonstrations as influenced by Western intelligence agencies—claims for which he has provided no evidence. He has also threatened severe actions against potential unrest.

Incidents of Violence

While the majority of the protests have remained peaceful, there have been sporadic incidents of violence. Notably, on March 4, 2025, opposition lawmakers disrupted a parliamentary session by deploying smoke bombs and flares, leading to injuries among members of parliament. Additionally, protesters have faced attacks, including vehicular assaults, further intensifying public outrage.

International Concerns

The international community has expressed apprehension regarding the escalating tensions in Serbia. Observers have urged both the government and protesters to adhere to democratic principles and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Looking Ahead

The sustained momentum of these protests indicates a significant shift in Serbian civil society’s engagement with governance issues. As demands for accountability and systemic reform continue, the government’s response in the coming days will be crucial in determining the nation’s path forward.