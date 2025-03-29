Mass Protests Erupt in Turkey: Calls for Justice After Mayor’s Arrest Shake Nation

According to an AFP report, Istanbul witnessed a historic uprising as hundreds of thousands flooded the streets, demanding justice after the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Ozgur Ozel, addressed the sea of demonstrators, claiming a staggering 2.2 million had gathered—though this number remains unverified.

Banners fluttered in the breeze as voices echoed across the Maltepe seafront: “If justice is silent, the people will speak.” The arrest of Imamoglu, a formidable political opponent of President Erdogan, has been condemned by opposition leaders, rights groups, and international allies, who argue it is an attempt to stifle democracy. The government, however, denies any political interference in the judiciary.

The unrest deepened as nearly 1,900 protesters were detained, with 260 jailed pending trial. Despite Erdogan dismissing the movement as mere political theater, the CHP has called for early elections, insisting the government has lost its legitimacy. Meanwhile, Turkey’s financial stability wavered, forcing the central bank to intervene as economic uncertainty spread.

The battle between justice and power rages on, as a nation stands at the crossroads of its democratic future.