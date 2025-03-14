Mark Carney sworn in as Canadian PM amid growing tensions with US

Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on Friday, succeeding Justin Trudeau, who stepped down after nearly a decade in power.

Carney, a former central banker with no prior political office experience in Canada, now faces a series of pressing challenges, including strained relations with the United States under President Donald Trump and an ongoing trade dispute with Canada’s largest trading partner.

The swearing-in ceremony followed Trudeau’s resignation announcement in January, as polling suggested the Liberal Party was on track for a potential defeat in the upcoming election. However, the party’s fortunes have since been buoyed by rising Canadian opposition to Trump’s policies.

Carney, who previously served as the governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, was elected Liberal Party leader in a landslide on March 9. Known for steering governments through significant global financial crises, he now looks to apply his expertise to lead Canada through turbulent times. Notably, Carney is stepping into the role without holding a seat in Parliament, a rare situation for a prime minister.

In his farewell message, Trudeau thanked Canadians for their trust, acknowledging the privilege of serving the country. In Carney’s new cabinet, Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s former finance minister and rival for the Liberal leadership, will take on the role of transport minister.__Tribune.com