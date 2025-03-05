Kremlin says Zelenskyy’s letter to Trump on willingness to negotiate is positive

Europe
Online Editor

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia takes a positive view of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that he is willing to negotiate over the war, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy made the statement in a letter to US President Donald Trump, which Trump made public on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, however, that it was not clear how this would work because Ukraine had a legal ban on negotiating with Russia. He was referring to a Zelenskyy decree in 2022 that ruled out negotiations with President Vladimir Putin.__Courtesy The Frontier Post

