Kashmir: Militancy cannot be finished without support of people: CM Omar

Jammu, Mar 24: Asserting that militancy in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be finished without the support of people, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said his government is extending support to the Union Home Ministry to ensure the security situation remains peaceful in the union territory.

“Though it (security) is directly not our responsibility, I am repeatedly saying that militancy cannot be finished without the support of the people. The elected government is making attempts and is supporting (Lt Governor) to keep situation under control and maintain peace,” the chief minister told reporters outside assembly here before the start of the day’s business.

He was responding to a question on the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Sanyal near International border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

“Such things have happened in the past as well and as far as my information is concerned, no contact was established (with terrorists). The search and cordon operation launched on the basis of suspicious movement is going on and let us see how the situation develops,” Abdullah said.

He said the operation is taking place in a border village and it is possible that they have come from across the border.

“Making any statement on this right away will be premature. Let us see how the situation develops,” he said.

Asked about frequent targeting of Kathua and Billawar by terrorists, the chief minister said many areas of Jammu belt has seen terror activities over the past couple of years as “we have seen it in Rajouri and Poonch and several others areas” and their attempt is disturb peace”.