Kashmir: India bans Awami Action Committee, J&K Ittihadul Muslimeen for five years

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Central Government has banned the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for five years. It has also banned the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), headed by Masroor Abbas Ansari for five years.

In two separate notifications, the Home Ministry, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), cited the organisations’ involvement in activities that threaten the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India.

According to the notification, AAC members have been supporting terrorist activities, propagating anti-India narratives, and mobilizing funds for secessionist movements in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has also accused the group of inciting violence, promoting disaffection against the Indian state, and encouraging armed resistance.

The ministry listed multiple criminal cases against AAC and its leaders, including charges of sedition, unlawful assembly, and incitement of violence. Cases have been registered at various police stations in Srinagar, including Nowhatta, Safakadal, and Kothi Bagh, against Umar Farooq and other AAC members for delivering speeches against the Indian government, promoting election boycotts, and instigating protests.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also filed a chargesheet against AAC spokesperson Aftab Ahmad Shah and others for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities. The government believes that if not curbed, AAC will continue to support militancy, disrupt public order, and fuel separatist movements in Jammu and Kashmir.

Invoking Section 3 of the UAPA, the government has imposed a five-year ban on AAC, effective immediately. The notification stated that the ban is necessary to prevent the group from further engaging in activities detrimental to India’s national security.

This move follows a broader crackdown on organisations accused of fostering separatism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly, the government said that members of JKIM have been actively supporting terrorist activities, engaging in anti-India propaganda, and mobilizing funds to promote separatist and secessionist agendas in Jammu and Kashmir. The government also accused the group of inciting public unrest, advocating violence, and working against the constitutional framework of the country.

The MHA stated that if JKIM’s activities are not curbed, it would continue promoting anti-national sentiments, disputing Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India, and disrupting public order. Citing these concerns, the government has banned the organization for five years, effective immediately, under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.