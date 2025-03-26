Kashmir: Change of Expression Won’t Alter J&K’s UT Status – Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that changing the wording or removing the term “Union Territory” (UT) would not alter Jammu and Kashmir’s current status. He acknowledged that while many may not favor this reality, it remains unchanged unless J&K regains its statehood from New Delhi, reported by Greater Kashmir News.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Omar reaffirmed his unwavering efforts to restore statehood, expressing confidence that he would succeed. His remarks came in response to an objection raised by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, who opposed an amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017. The amendment sought to replace the phrase “Government of Jammu and Kashmir” with “UT of J&K.”

Earlier, People’s Conference MLA Sajad Lone staged a walkout in protest, claiming that the amendment was a tacit endorsement of J&K’s UT status. Though Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather clarified that the amendment merely aligned J&K’s GST Act with the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act of 2017, Lone remained unconvinced.

Anguished, Lone decried, “Article 370 and Article 35-A were revoked without consulting us. Statehood was taken away without asking us. Why are we being asked now?” Before leaving the House, he declared, “We are not part of this sin!”

Despite the opposition, CM Omar intervened to clarify the amendment’s purpose. Taking a dig at misinformation, he remarked, “Most of our actions today are dictated by the ‘University of WhatsApp’—misleading forwards that create baseless fears.” He pointed out that J&K was already functioning as a UT, evident from the recent passage of its budget and financial bills under UT provisions.

Addressing Para’s objection, Omar countered, “Even if we remove the term ‘UT,’ will it change our reality? We took oath under a UT government, contested elections under a UT setup, and passed a UT budget. The truth does not change with words.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that true change would only come with the restoration of statehood, a cause he has been relentlessly advocating. He recalled how, in the very first cabinet meeting, his government passed a resolution demanding statehood, which he personally handed over to the Prime Minister. He also reiterated his stance during the PM’s recent visit to Sonamarg and in multiple meetings with top officials in New Delhi.

“I have consistently told the PM and Home Minister that the people of J&K do not accept the UT status,” Omar asserted. “Had we still been a state, today’s discussion would be different. The Home Department grants we just passed would have faced debates and cut motions. But as a UT, we don’t have that privilege.”

Taking a jibe at Lone’s dramatic walkout, Omar said, “Leaving the House in protest, pretending to be innocent, is just for the cameras. Yes, a wrong was done to us. But instead of theatrics, we need to focus on reversing it.”

Following the heated debate, the House passed the amendment bill through a voice vote. Notably, this was the first bill introduced in J&K’s UT Legislative Assembly.

The Lieutenant Governor had recommended the bill’s introduction under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, ensuring its alignment with the CGST Act.

Meanwhile, the controversy spilled onto social media. Para took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot of the bill, claiming, “This amendment legitimizes the August 5 changes and weakens the call for statehood and special status.”

Lone, in his post, defended his walkout, stating, “The passage of this bill signals acceptance of J&K’s UT status. We were not consulted when our statehood was taken away—so why should we now endorse this change?”

He further criticized the Assembly’s inaction, arguing, “Before elections, we vowed to fight for J&K’s rights. But until now, this House has not passed a single resolution unambiguously rejecting August 5, 2019.”

While political discord continues, one thing remains clear: J&K’s fight for statehood is far from over.