Kashmir: Apni Party Celebrates Foundation Day; Altaf Bukhari Calls for 50-Year Residency for Domicile

Srinagar, March 8: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to extend Jammu and Kashmir’s domicile eligibility from 15 years to 50 years. He made this demand while addressing a large gathering at the party headquarters in Srinagar on the occasion of Apni Party’s sixth foundation anniversary. A similar event was held in Jammu, led by Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir.

Bukhari reminded the audience that Apni Party was formed after August 5, 2019, when J&K lost its special status. “We created this party to protect J&K’s land and job rights. We convinced the central government to safeguard these rights and secured the release of 3,100 detainees,” he said. He also revealed that the Union Government had previously refused to extend the 15-year residency rule but left the decision to J&K’s elected government.

“Now that an elected government is in place, I urge the Chief Minister to amend the domicile rules and increase the residency requirement to 50 years,” Bukhari said.

He highlighted that Apni Party was formed to support the people in difficult times, stand for truth, and promote political empowerment. “We are not from dynastic politics; we are from the common masses and want to serve them selflessly,” he stated.

Addressing the recent elections, Bukhari admitted that people did not vote for his party but said, “We respect their decision. However, the ruling party has failed to deliver on its promises, and people now realize they were misled.” He accused opponents of running a false campaign against Apni Party, labeling it as linked to the BJP, yet the ruling party itself seeks support from BJP leaders.

Bukhari also criticized the lack of efforts to release detained individuals, urging public representatives to pass a resolution in the assembly for their release. He warned against politicians who mislead people and create unrest for their own gains, indirectly targeting PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti for her statement about fighting for a hundred years.

“Jammu and Kashmir needs lasting peace, stability, and development,” Bukhari concluded.

The event was attended by senior party leaders, district presidents, and other key members.