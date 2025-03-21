“Pakistani Journalists Under Threat: Farhan Mallick Held in FIA Custody Over ‘Anti-State’ Content”

According to Dawn News reports, journalist Farhan Mallick has been placed in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for four days after being accused of airing “anti-state” content on his YouTube channel.

Mallick is the founder of Raftar, a media platform focused on storytelling for social change. He previously worked as the news director of Samaa TV. His arrest has sparked concerns about press freedom in Pakistan.

The Arrest and Charges

Mallick was arrested in Karachi, with his media company claiming that FIA officials raided their offices without prior notice. His team also alleged that officials harassed employees and demanded that Mallick appear at the FIA office.

On Friday, Mallick was brought before Judicial Magistrate-I (East) Yusra Ashfaq, where FIA requested 14 days of physical custody but was granted only four days until March 25.

According to official documents, Mallick has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). These include:

Section 16 – Unauthorized use of identity information

– Unauthorized use of identity information Section 20 – Offenses against the dignity of a natural person

– Offenses against the dignity of a natural person Section 500 – Defamation

– Defamation Section 109 – Abetment

– Abetment Section 26A – A newly added law defining fake news as content that can cause fear, panic, or unrest.

Under Section 26A, those found guilty of spreading fake news can face up to three years in prison or a fine of Rs2 million, or both.

Concerns Over Freedom of Speech

Mallick’s arrest is being seen as part of a larger crackdown on press freedom in Pakistan. Human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir criticized the case, saying the law is being used to silence dissent and restrict journalism.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) dated March 20, the FIA received complaints about Raftar TV’s YouTube channel for allegedly posting anti-state videos targeting important figures. A technical analysis of the channel reportedly found Mallick involved in spreading fake news and inciting the public.

However, no specific video or post was mentioned in the FIR, raising concerns about the vagueness of the allegations. Lawyer Muhammad Jibran Nasir pointed out that the FIA failed to provide any URLs, dates, or exact content that violated the law.

Nasir also questioned how Section 26A could be applied retroactively, since the FIA began its investigation in November 2024, but the law was only introduced in January 2025. He criticized the magistrate for failing to address this legal gap before approving Mallick’s remand.

Raftar’s Response and Public Reaction

In response, Mallick’s media outlet Raftar stated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that no concrete evidence has been provided to justify the allegations. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom and legal due process.

His arrest has sparked strong criticism from journalists, human rights activists, and media organizations. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) called on authorities to stop misusing laws to target journalists and protect freedom of expression.

Press Freedom in Pakistan

Pakistan ranks 152 out of 180 countries on the Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders. The country has long faced criticism for restricting digital freedoms, with temporary bans on YouTube and TikTok, while X remains officially blocked.

Mallick’s case is the latest example of growing threats to independent journalism in Pakistan, raising concerns about the future of free speech and the media in the country.