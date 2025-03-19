Israel’s West Bank settlement policy ‘a war crime’: UN rights chief

GENEVA – Is­rael must evacuate all set­tlers from the West Bank and make reparations for decades of illegal settle­ment, the UN rights chief said Tuesday, describing the policy as “a war crime”.

“The transfer by Israel of parts of its own civilian population into the territo­ry it occupies amounts to a war crime,” Volker Turk said in a statement.

“Isra­el must immediately and completely cease all settle­ment activities and evac­uate all settlers, stop the forcible transfer of the Pal­estinian population, and prevent and punish at­tacks by its security forces and settlers.”

Violence in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, has escalated since the start of the war in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

“Israel’s settlement policy, its acts of annex­ation, and related discrim­inatory legislation and measures are in breach of international law, as the International Court of Jus­tice has confirmed, and vi­olate Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” Turk said.__The Nation