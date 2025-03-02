Israel says it’s stopping all goods and aid from entering Gaza

Israel said on Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip, but it was not immediately clear if the supply of aid has been completely halted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not elaborate on the decision but warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept what Israel says is a US proposal for an extension of the ceasefire.

Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the fragile truce and said its decision to cut off aid was “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the (ceasefire) agreement.”

Israel controls all of Gaza’s border crossings, including the crossing point with Egypt.

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli military withdrawal and a lasting ceasefire.

Israel said earlier on Sunday that it supports a proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, or April 20. It said the proposal came from the Trump administration’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Under that proposal, Hamas would release half the hostages on the first day and the rest when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.