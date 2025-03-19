Israel retakes Netzarim Corridor, again splitting Gaza in half

Israeli troops have retaken the Netzarim Corridor that split Gaza in half, restricting Palestinians’ movement, after withdrawing last month as part of the ceasefire deal.

At least 436 Palestinians, including 183 children, have been killed since Israel resumed the bombardment of Gaza in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Taher al-Nono, a Hamas official, says the group has not shut the door on negotiations despite the renewed Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip but insists there is no need for new agreements when a signed one exists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the new bombardment is “only the beginning” and that all negotiations for the shattered Gaza ceasefire, which lasted just under two months, will now take place “under fire”.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 49,547 Palestinians have been confirmed dead and 112,719 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. Gaza’s Government Media Office updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble are presumed dead. At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks and more than 200 were taken captive.__Al Jazeera News