Israel attacks on besieged Gaza kill at least 21 Palestinians

A week after 14 first-responders disappeared, witnesses tell Al Jazeera Israeli troops killed and buried their bodies along with ambulances in southern Rafah city.

Attacks have killed at least 921 people and wounded 2,054 others in Gaza since Israel broke the ceasefire with Hamas on March 18.

Israel bombs Beirut for the first time since a ceasefire was agreed in November with Hezbollah.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians face severe hunger and malnutrition in Gaza as Israel’s total blockade continues for more than three weeks, the UN warns.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 50,277 Palestinians are confirmed dead and 114,095 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. Gaza’s Government Media Office also updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks and more than 200 taken captive.