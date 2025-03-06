India Condemns Security Breach During Jaishankar’s UK Visit as Pro-Khalistan Protests Erupt

London/New Delhi – The Indian government has strongly condemned a security breach during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s visit to the United Kingdom, criticizing the actions of a “small group of separatists and extremists” who staged a pro-Khalistan demonstration outside Chatham House in London. The protesters, waving flags and chanting slogans, attempted to disrupt Jaishankar’s diplomatic engagements on Wednesday.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement denouncing the incident: “We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expect the host government to fully uphold its diplomatic obligations.”

Despite the protests, Jaishankar proceeded with high-level meetings, engaging with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and other senior officials. His discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, economic cooperation, and global issues, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

During his meeting with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday, Jaishankar addressed crucial issues such as talent mobility, countering extremism, and combating human trafficking. “We discussed the flow of talent, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism,” he shared on social media.

The latest protest follows a series of similar demonstrations by Khalistani groups in the UK. In January, extremists staged protests outside the Indian High Commission. More recently, pro-Khalistan agitators stormed a cinema in London’s Harrow, attempting to disrupt the screening of Emergency, a film starring BJP leader Kangana Ranaut.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s concerns over violent protests and intimidation tactics by “anti-India” elements in the UK. “We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protests and intimidation. Freedom of speech and expression cannot be selectively applied, and those obstructing it must be held accountable,” he stated.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Starmer at 10 Downing Street, Jaishankar conveyed “warm greetings” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), economic cooperation, and geopolitical challenges.

Jaishankar’s visit to the UK is part of a broader diplomatic tour covering the UK and Ireland, aimed at strengthening India’s global partnerships amidst rising security concerns and evolving geopolitical dynamics.