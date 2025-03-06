Hamas warns Trump’s threats could derail Gaza ceasefire

Hamas said Thursday that Donald Trump’s threats would encourage Israel to ignore the fragile ceasefire, after the US president warned that unless hostages were freed, the people of Gaza would be “DEAD”.

Trump had earlier floated a widely condemned plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

Weighing in Thursday, France welcomed an alternative Arab plan to rebuild the territory while keeping Palestinians on their land, but insisted Hamas must be excluded from governing Gaza.

Trump’s warning followed his administration’s revelation that it held unprecedented direct talks with Hamas – listed as a “terrorist” group by Washington – focused on American hostages in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed Israel was consulted and said it had “expressed its opinion” on the talks.

Trump said he was “sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job”, as his administration expedites billions of dollars in additional military assistance to Israel.

“This is your last warning!” Trump warned Hamas leaders. “For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance,” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

Israel killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar as well as the movement’s military leader Mohammed Deif during the war in Gaza.

Trump also warned of repercussions for Gaza as a whole, where virtually the entire population has been displaced by Israel’s relentless military campaign in response to Hamas’s attack.

“To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”

Hamas’s attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, while Israel’s military retaliation in Gaza has killed at least 48,440 people, also mostly civilians, data from both sides shows.

Leaning on a cane outside a makeshift shelter in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, Mohammed Salim dismissed Trump’s talk of turning Gaza into hell.

“It has already become one,” he said. “We have been devastated, our homes reduced to rubble, our sons, fathers, and elders lost. There is nothing left to mourn.”

‘Political tool’

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim said Trump’s words pushed Israel to disregard the terms of a ceasefire in place since January 19, after more than 15 months of war.

“These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation to avoid implementing its terms,” Qasim said, urging the United States to pressure Israel to enter the ceasefire’s second phase.

The first phase – negotiated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt – ended at the weekend after six weeks of relative calm, during which Israeli hostages were exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

Israel wants to extend this phase until mid-April, but Hamas insists on transitioning to the second phase, seen as leading to a lasting ceasefire.

Israel has ramped up its rhetoric and halted the flow of aid into Gaza, prompting Britain, Germany and France to warn against using aid as a “political tool”.

“We lack drinking water. People are complaining of lack of water in general,” said Abu Hammam al-Hasanat, 34, in Gaza.

Talks with Hamas

Trump’s hawkish language came after the United States confirmed unprecedented direct talks with Hamas, with the US envoy on hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, discussing American hostages.

“Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president” believes is right, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Washington had refused direct contact with Hamas since designating it a terrorist organisation in 1997, but Leavitt said the envoy “has the authority to talk to anyone”.

Five Americans are believed to remain among the hostages – four have been confirmed dead and one, Edan Alexander, is believed to be alive.

Of the 251 captives taken during Hamas’s attack, 58 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military has confirmed are dead.

‘Serious and credible’

Trump triggered global outrage by suggesting the United States should “take over” Gaza, turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” and relocate Palestinians to Egypt or Jordan.

Arab leaders this week endorsed an alternative plan that would finance Gaza’s reconstruction through a trust fund, and would see the return of the Palestinian Authority to the territory.

The PA currently has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and is dominated by Hamas rivals Fatah.

French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said the Arab proposal “constitutes a serious and credible basis to respond to reconstruction, governance and security needs after the Gaza war.”

Hugh Lovatt at the European Council on Foreign Relations said the Arab plan was “far more realistic” than Trump’s.

But Ghassan Khatib, a Palestinian political analyst and former PA minister, said “there’s no chance” Israel would adopt it over the one proposed by Trump.__Tribune.com