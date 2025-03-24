Greenland Protests US Visit Amid Tensions Over Territory

According to an NDTV report, Greenland’s leaders are angry about the planned visit of the US Second Lady, Usha Vance, and have decided to boycott it. The visit, scheduled from March 27 to March 29, 2025, includes stops at a US military base in Greenland. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will also be part of the delegation.

Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, has strongly opposed past comments from former US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly expressed interest in buying Greenland. Trump has even hinted at using force if necessary, citing national security concerns and Greenland’s rich mineral resources.

Greenland’s outgoing Prime Minister, Mute Egede, called the visit a “provocation” and stated that while they cannot stop the US delegation from visiting the military base due to treaty obligations, Greenlandic officials will not meet with them. He expressed disappointment, saying, “We once trusted the Americans as allies and friends, but that time is over.”

The Greenlandic government, currently in a caretaker phase after the March 11 parliamentary election, is led by the Democrats, a pro-business party that supports gradual independence from Denmark. The party’s leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, criticized the timing of the visit, saying, “We must not be forced into a power game we did not choose.”

In response to the backlash, the White House stated that the visit aims to “strengthen partnerships, respect Greenland’s self-determination, and promote economic cooperation.” Usha Vance also shared a video emphasizing the visit’s purpose as celebrating “mutual respect and cooperation.”

To prepare for the visit, the US has sent two Hercules military transport planes carrying security personnel and bulletproof vehicles. Denmark has also increased security in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged the tension, stating, “We take this visit very seriously,” and emphasized that Denmark expects the US to respect Greenland’s sovereignty.