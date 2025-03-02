Europe rallies to Ukraine’s side as more officials reaffirm support after Trump spat

European officials continue to express their solidarity with Ukraine after a highly tense meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in the White House escalated into a shouting match.

The last day of February 2025 will be remembered, very likely for decades to come following Friday’s debacle in the Oval Office, as US President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance, berated Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a highly anticipated meeting.

What started out as a calm meeting later escalated, with Vance accusing Zelenskyy of being ungrateful and disrespectful to the United States, as Zelenskyy urged the US to continue standing by his country which has been fighting the Russian invasion for more than three-years.

Chaos erupted after the Ukrainian leader, responding to Vance, warned Washington that their growing support for Russia and abandonment of Ukraine will also affect them, despite the ocean that separates them from Europe.

The comment was in reference to earlier Trump remarks where he downplayed the effect of European affairs on the US, due to the perceived safety buffer of the Atlantic Ocean.

Trump then quickly interjected, shouting at Zelenskyy telling him, “You don’t have the cards,” to dictate what can or can’t affect the US, before taunting him, arguing that without US support Ukraine would’ve been occupied in two weeks.

He also called the president ungrateful before cutting the meeting short, and reportedly instructing his officials to ask Zelenskyy to leave the White House.

In the hours that followed the dramatic incident, European leaders were quick to hurry to Ukraine’s support, expressing their solidarity and assuring a shaken Zelenskyy of continued European support for Kyiv.

The flurry of support has continued into Saturday, as more European officials continue to reaffirm their support for the eastern European country, as the world continues to process the spectacle that unfolded.

German Foreign Minister Analena Baerbock said that a “new era of nefariousness” had begun in the wake of Trump’s treatment of Zelenskyy in front of world media at the Oval Office. She also vowed that the incident will only increase German commitment to Kyiv.

“Many of you will have slept fitfully tonight in the face of the unspeakable videos from the White House. Frankly, so did I,” she said.

Baerbock underlined that the new Trump administration has cast a shadow and poses a threat on the rules-based international system, indicating an urgency to defend the order in place and uphold the strength of the law against the “might of the strongest.”