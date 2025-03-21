Europe Plans to Reduce Dependence on US in NATO Over Next Decade

According to media reports, European countries are working on a plan to take on more responsibility for the continent’s defense, reducing reliance on the United States within the next five to ten years. Major military powers like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Nordic nations are engaged in discussions to reshape NATO’s security structure.

This move comes as concerns grow over the possibility of the US withdrawing from NATO, a security alliance that has protected Europe for nearly 80 years. The Financial Times reported that European nations want to propose a structured transition plan to the US before NATO’s annual leaders’ summit in The Hague this June.

At present, the US plays a crucial role in NATO, contributing 15.8% of its $3.5 billion budget and deploying between 80,000 to 100,000 soldiers across Europe. However, European nations are increasing their defense spending to strengthen their military capabilities. According to officials, it could take up to a decade of increased investment before Europe can replace key US military contributions.

“Increasing spending is the only way to reduce dependence on the US,” a European official told the Financial Times. “The challenge is huge, and many are overwhelmed by its scale.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported that NATO will ask European countries and Canada to increase their weapons and equipment stockpiles by 30%. Key focus areas for improvement include air defense systems, deep-fire capabilities, logistics, communication networks, and land maneuver forces.

Some officials believe former US President Donald Trump’s threats to withdraw from NATO are mere rhetoric, while others question whether Europe can still rely on US support under his leadership. Since Trump won the election in November last year, European countries have been rushing to boost their military readiness, particularly due to increasing tensions with Russia.

Air defense systems were identified as a top priority, with NATO urging all allies, including the US, to enhance their capabilities.

With security concerns rising, Europe is making significant efforts to ensure stability, whether or not the US continues its support in the future.