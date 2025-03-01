Europe at the crossroads: Zelenskyy/Trump breakdown

Europe’s leaders are rallying to support Zelenskyy, after the White House blow-up between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Trump. Can Europe’s leaders salvage the situation when they meet Zelenskyy at a crisis summit in London tomorrow? Follow Euronews live updates here.

Trump is saying the raw minerals deal with Ukraine — which brought Zelenskyy to the White House on Friday — is off, and posted on his Truth Social platform on Friday that he “determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.”

Shortly after the heated and at times angry words mainly aimed at Zelenskyy, Europe’s top politicians took to X to express their continued unconditional support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

“Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It is up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated.

On Sunday European leaders will converge on London where they will meet Zelenskyy and where the mooted peace process and European defence were on on the agenda. But now questions hang over the western alliance and the continued security blanket the US has thrown around Europe since the Second World War.

Can leaders salvage the peace process? What is the future for Zelenskyy? The US-European alliance has reached a crossroads, but what is the direction from here?