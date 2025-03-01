Europe at the crossroads: UK loans Ukraine £2.6 billion for defence

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in London after his public spat in the Oval office with US President Trump. Can Europe’s leaders salvage the situation when they meet Zelenskyy at a crisis summit in London tomorrow? Follow Euronews live updates here.

The UK announced a £2.6 billion towards Ukrainian defence during a meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Zelenskyy in Downing Street on Saturday evening, when the pair met for talks ahead of a summit of European leaders on Sunday, when Zelenskyy will also meet with King Charles.

Europe’s top politicians have reaffirmed support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine ahead of Sunday’s summit, but in the wake of the Oval office debacle, can Europe’s leaders salvage the peace process?

New calls are emerging for Europe to access frozen Russian assets as a means of funding the defence of Ukraine. What is the future for Zelenskyy? The US-European alliance has reached a crossroads, and European security is hanging in the balance.