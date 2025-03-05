EU Agrees on Phased Rollout of New Digital Border System

The European Union (EU) has reached an agreement to implement the Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital registry designed to modernize border controls for short-stay travelers from non-EU countries. This decision, made by interior ministers in Brussels, aims to address previous delays caused by technical challenges and varying levels of preparedness among member states.

Phased Implementation Approach

To ensure a smooth transition, the EU has introduced a phased rollout option for the EES. Member states can choose to implement the system gradually over a six-month period or opt for a full-scale launch. This flexibility was not part of the original plan but was proposed to overcome the prolonged delays.

Tentative Timeline

While no fixed date has been set, officials are targeting an autumn start for the EES operations. Poland, currently holding the EU Council’s rotating presidency, will lead negotiations with the European Parliament to finalize the amended law, with expectations of a smooth agreement.

Purpose and Functionality of the EES

The EES is designed to replace traditional passport stamping with a digital system that records the entry and exit of non-EU travelers visiting the Schengen Area for short stays, typically up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Upon arrival, travelers will provide their passports, have their facial images captured, and fingerprints scanned electronically. This biometric data collection aims to enhance security, reduce identity fraud, and monitor visa overstays.

Scope of Implementation

The system will be implemented across all EU member states, except Cyprus and Ireland, as well as four Schengen-associated countries: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. In Cyprus and Ireland, passport stamping will continue manually.

Anticipated Benefits

The EES is expected to modernize border management by increasing efficiency and quality of processes at the border. The new system will simplify border controls and make them more resilient to attempts of fraudsters.

The phased implementation of the EES marks a significant step toward enhancing the EU’s border security and streamlining entry and exit procedures for travelers.