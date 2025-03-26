Escalating Conflict: US Strikes Yemen as Houthis Target American, Israeli Forces

According to an Al Jazeera news report, tensions in the Middle East have intensified as the Houthis in Yemen launched attacks on U.S. and Israeli military targets in response to a wave of airstrikes. Houthi-affiliated media claimed that at least 17 airstrikes hit Yemen’s northern provinces of Saada and Amran, with the group blaming the United States for the raids.

The Ansarollah website, associated with the Houthis, accused American fighter jets of carrying out “aggressive air raids” that caused damage to civilian property. Meanwhile, Al Masirah TV reported that U.S. warplanes targeted several districts, including eastern Saada and parts of Amran province. Late Tuesday, five additional airstrikes were reportedly conducted in Sahar, west of Saada.

In retaliation, the Houthis launched two military operations. Spokesman Yahya Saree announced on X that one attack targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, while another aimed drones at Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv. The clashes, he said, lasted for several hours, with the group vowing to escalate its operations until Israel lifts the blockade on Gaza.

The United States has been conducting airstrikes in Yemen since March 15, citing the Houthis’ repeated assaults on Red Sea shipping routes and their alliance with Hamas. Over 100 Houthi-led attacks on vessels have been reported since the war in Gaza began in late 2023, prompting U.S. military intervention. A brief ceasefire in January had paused Houthi operations, but as negotiations collapsed, the group resumed its campaign.

For many Yemenis, the conflict has only deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis. More than 20 million people live in poverty, with nearly seven million on the brink of famine. Despite the hardship, many in Yemen remain steadfast in their support for Gaza, seeing their sacrifices as a necessary stand against Israeli military actions.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his call for Iran to end its backing of the Houthis, vowing that Washington would ensure the group’s defeat. However, it remains unclear how much direct control Tehran has over Houthi operations.