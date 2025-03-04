Canada Hits Back as Trump Threatens More Tariffs

According to BBC News: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has strongly criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, calling them “very dumb.” In response, Trudeau announced 25% retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of American goods, vowing that Canada “will not back down from a fight.”

Trump quickly fired back, saying his administration would match Canada’s tariffs with equal increases. Meanwhile, U.S. and European stock markets dropped after Trump’s 25% tariffs took effect on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with a new 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

China has pledged to fight back “to the bitter end,” announcing up to 15% tariffs on American products, while Mexico plans to outline its own countermeasures on Sunday. Analysts warn that these escalating trade tensions could lead to higher prices for American consumers and economic uncertainty worldwide.

Canada’s Provinces Take Action

Canadian provincial leaders are also responding with tough measures. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced a ban on American companies bidding for provincial contracts and removed U.S. liquor from stores, calling Trump “short-sighted.”

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has threatened to cut electricity exports to the U.S. as a last resort. He also suggested imposing a 25% export tariff on electricity supplied to 1.5 million homes in Minnesota, Michigan, and New York, which could significantly raise costs for American consumers.

Canadians Support Retaliation

A recent Angus Reid poll shows over 60% of Canadians support retaliatory tariffs and even banning critical Canadian exports to the U.S. Frustration is also growing over Trump’s repeated threats to annex Canada, which have further fueled tensions.

As both sides dig in, the trade war between Canada and the U.S. is set to escalate, putting economic and political relations between the two neighbors at risk.