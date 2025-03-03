Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Vienna Hauptbahnhof, Police Declare Area Safe

On Monday afternoon, Vienna’s Hauptbahnhof (main train station) was evacuated following a bomb threat received via email. The police promptly cleared the station, and the evacuation proceeded in an orderly manner.

Train services were temporarily suspended, and the Vienna Lines halted U1 subway operations to the station during the police intervention. Authorities advised the public to avoid the area for safety reasons.

By approximately 6:00 PM, after thorough searches yielded no evidence of danger, the police declared the area safe, and the station resumed operations. Despite the clearance, ÖBB (Austrian Federal Railways) cautioned passengers to anticipate delays and possible train cancellations in the ensuing hours.

This incident recalls a series of similar threats in the previous autumn, targeting Austrian train stations, schools, and shopping centers, leading to significant disruptions. Investigations at that time suggested involvement of unknown groups operating from Germany, aiming to alarm authorities—a severe form of cyberbullying.

The Vienna State Criminal Police Office has taken over the investigation of this latest threat. Authorities have not disclosed information about the sender of the threatening email. Passengers are advised to stay updated on train schedules and potential delays through official ÖBB channels.