Billions Invested in Afghanistan’s Mining and Energy – Turkish Envoy

Cenk Ünal, the Turkish ambassador to Kabul, told TOLOnews that Turkish investors have invested billions of dollars in Afghanistan, particularly in the mining and electricity sectors.

Ambassador Ünal emphasized that Afghanistan has made positive strides, and if better investment conditions are created, not only Turkish but also international investors will be more inclined to invest in the country.

He stated: “We see that many projects have been implemented by Turks in Afghanistan, and if we calculate the total, it reaches billions of dollars. Significant progress has been made in Afghanistan, including the presence of nationwide security. If the environment becomes more favorable, investors will come not only from Turkey but also from various other countries.”

Ünal said that Turks and Afghans have stood by each other throughout history. He noted that the Turkish Embassy in Kabul remains fully operational and maintains direct contact and cooperation with the authorities of the caretaker government.

He continued: “We have direct relations with Afghan government officials, and the Turkish Embassy has never suspended its activities in Afghanistan. We continue our work, and whenever we have a request, we share it with officials, and they cooperate with us.”

The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock also considers Turkey a valuable trade partner and encourages further Turkish investment in Afghanistan’s agriculture sector.

Mirwais Haji Zada, deputy head of the chamber, told TOLOnews: “Turkey is an Islamic country with whom we have very friendly relations. Turkey has invested in Afghanistan in the past, and now our traders, government, and people wish for continued investment across various sectors.”

Given the growing economic and trade ties between Afghanistan and Turkey, Afghan traders are urging Turkey to cooperate on easing the issuance of business visas and resolving banking challenges.__Courtesy Tolonews