Austria’s Postal Service Extends Job Offers to Lieferando Couriers Amid Workforce Restructuring

As per media news: In a significant development within Austria’s delivery sector, the national postal service, Österreichische Post, has announced nearly 600 job openings, primarily in delivery roles. This initiative comes in response to Lieferando’s recent decision to transition its couriers from traditional employment contracts to freelance agreements, a move that has led to substantial layoffs.

Lieferando, a prominent food delivery company, has stated that this shift aims to align its operational model with industry standards prevalent among competitors. However, this restructuring has resulted in the termination of approximately 600 couriers and an additional 65 staff members across various Austrian locations.

The Austrian Green Party has expressed strong criticism of Lieferando’s move, highlighting concerns over the loss of essential worker rights such as paid leave and continued wage payments during illness. Markus Koza, the party’s spokesperson for labor and social affairs, emphasized that such contractual changes could undermine the social security of the affected workers.

In light of these developments, Österreichische Post is actively encouraging displaced Lieferando couriers to apply for the newly available positions. The postal service is offering permanent employment contracts, competitive salaries, and a range of benefits, positioning itself as a stable alternative for those impacted by Lieferando’s restructuring.

This proactive recruitment effort by the national postal service not only addresses the immediate employment needs of the affected couriers but also underscores Österreichische Post’s commitment to supporting the workforce during industry shifts. As the situation unfolds, the broader implications for Austria’s gig economy and labor market regulations remain a focal point of public discourse.