Austria’s ÖVP to Officially Elect Christian Stocker as Leader

Christian Stocker will be officially elected as the leader of Austria’s conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) today at its 41st federal congress in his hometown of Wiener Neustadt. He has been leading the party for three months, and the event marks his formal confirmation.

This year’s congress is especially significant as the ÖVP celebrates its 80th anniversary on April 17. Around 1,500 to 1,600 guests are expected, including voting delegates who will also elect four deputy leaders. Salzburg’s incoming governor Karoline Edtstadler, EU parliamentarian Sophia Kircher, and Upper Austria’s governor Thomas Stelzer will take on these roles, along with Vorarlberg’s parliamentary club chair Veronika Marte, who previously served as a deputy. Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, a current deputy, will step down to focus on her role as finance state secretary.

The event will bring together former ÖVP leaders from the past 30 years, except Reinhold Mitterlehner. Stocker’s predecessor, Karl Nehammer, will also attend and give a speech. He resigned in January after failed coalition talks with the Social Democrats and NEOS. ÖVP leaders have traditionally been elected with overwhelming support, and Stocker is expected to follow this trend as he officially takes charge of the party.