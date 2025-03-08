Austria’s Foreign Minister Backs EU Rearmament Amid Rising Tensions

Vienna, March 8 – As geopolitical tensions escalate across Europe, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has expressed strong support for the European Union’s ambitious rearmament plan while stressing the need for diplomatic unity.

The “Rearm Europe” initiative, recently unveiled by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, proposes a massive €800 billion investment to strengthen Europe’s military capabilities. The plan has sparked widespread debate, reflecting both hopes for security and concerns about potential conflict.

In an interview with Ö1, Meinl-Reisinger acknowledged the shifting geopolitical landscape, stating that long-standing certainties such as the rule of law and stability have been deeply shaken. However, she warned against fear-driven narratives, emphasizing that “fear is a poor advisor, and there is no alternative to optimism.” She insisted that Europe must take responsibility for its own security and endorsed the EU’s rearmament initiative as a step in the right direction.

Despite her support for bolstering European defense, she admitted that Austria faces financial challenges, with a significant budget deficit complicating its ability to contribute. The full details of the EU’s plan will be presented in mid-March, offering more clarity on Austria’s role. As a potential funding source, Meinl-Reisinger suggested using Russia’s frozen assets, arguing that Moscow should be held accountable. While there is growing EU support for this move, she stressed that a clear legal framework is necessary.

The possibility of war on European soil has become an increasingly pressing concern. Meinl-Reisinger did not downplay the threat, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin is already targeting European territory and has openly threatened further aggression. She emphasized that modern warfare extends beyond traditional battlefields, citing cyberattacks, sabotage, and disinformation campaigns as tools Putin has long used to destabilize European democracy.

Regarding Austria’s neutrality, she maintained that it remains a constitutional principle but argued that European security cooperation holds equal importance. She stopped short of confirming whether Austria would offer military assistance to an EU ally in the event of war.

Meinl-Reisinger also highlighted Austria’s need to protect its democracy from external interference, pledging stronger measures against Russian espionage in Vienna. On the global stage, she reaffirmed Austria’s commitment to maintaining diplomatic ties with the United States, including under a potential second Trump administration.

As Europe faces an uncertain future, Meinl-Reisinger’s message is clear: military preparedness must be matched with diplomatic resolve. She believes that the continent’s security depends on unity, strategic planning, and unwavering dedication to protecting democracy.