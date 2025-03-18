Austria’s Coalition Faces Fiscal Reckoning in First Cabinet Retreat

Austria’s newly formed coalition government convened its first cabinet retreat on Tuesday, confronting a challenging economic outlook and setting the stage for crucial fiscal negotiations.

Two weeks into its tenure, the alliance of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), Social Democrats (SPÖ), and the liberal NEOS has taken a pragmatic approach, choosing the Chancellor’s office at Vienna’s Ballhausplatz as the venue—eschewing past retreats in scenic locations. The decision signals a shift toward serious governance over political optics.

Having already introduced key initiatives, including rent and bureaucracy caps and restrictions on family reunifications, the coalition now faces its most pressing challenge: the national budget. The government has agreed on a two-year fiscal plan, allocating €6.4 billion for 2025 and €8.7 billion for 2026. However, economic forecasts suggest this will not suffice.

Gabriel Felbermayr, head of the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO), warns that Austria must bridge a €25 billion budget gap over the next five years. Christoph Badelt, president of the Fiscal Advisory Council, issued an even sterner warning, stating that the expectation of a financial turnaround by 2027 is unrealistic.

To inform its fiscal strategy, the government invited economic experts, including Felbermayr and Holger Bonin of the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS), to provide insights ahead of policy negotiations. Any agreed measures will be discussed in the cabinet on Wednesday.

At a press briefing, Chancellor Christian Stocker emphasized the government’s economic focus, acknowledging global uncertainties. “There is good news, but one swallow does not make a summer,” he noted, stressing the importance of Austria’s industrial and energy sectors. Stocker also confirmed a long-term fiscal consolidation plan aimed at preventing excessive deficits.

Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler highlighted the coalition’s commitment to balancing economic growth with budgetary discipline, while Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger cautioned against escalating trade tensions with the U.S. “We owe it to taxpayers to restore fiscal stability,” she stated.

Looking ahead, the government aims to explore new markets and opportunities, signaling that Austria’s economic strategy remains a work in progress.