Austrian Foreign Minister Pushes for UN Security Council Seat

VIENNA: Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger is set to travel to New York on Sunday to launch Austria’s official campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027/2028 term. This move highlights Austria’s commitment to global diplomacy and maintaining peace.

Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the importance of international law, stating that smaller nations like Austria would be at risk if power alone dictated global decisions. She stressed that Austria wants to take responsibility in strengthening peace, democracy, and security, making the Security Council seat a key goal.

Austria has been part of the UN since 1955 and has already held a non-permanent seat on the Security Council three times, most recently from 2009 to 2010. The campaign is being led by experienced diplomat Jan Kickert, who previously represented Austria at the UN in New York.

During her visit, Meinl-Reisinger will participate in a key UN debate on peacekeeping and discuss adapting to new global challenges. She will also meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, whose country currently holds a non-permanent seat.

The focus of her discussions will be ongoing geopolitical crises, including the war in Ukraine and the Middle East conflict. She stressed that, as Austria marks 70 years of UN membership, it remains committed to a rules-based international order. She highlighted Austria’s belief in dialogue, trust, and partnerships as essential values for global cooperation, reinforcing that these principles are upheld not only in New York but also in Vienna.