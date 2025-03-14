Austrian Chancellor Stocker Shares Plans to Boost Economy and Tackle Key Issues

On Friday morning, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker presented his plans for asylum policy, economic growth, and financial relief. Speaking to journalists at the Federal Chancellery, Stocker highlighted the government’s commitment to making quick and effective decisions.

“We are determined to shape the future,” Stocker said. “The government has been active from the start. People expect decisions and action.”

Initial Steps and Economic Support

Stocker announced several early measures, including a rent cap and the suspension of family reunification for migrants. He also introduced a support package for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to help strengthen the economy.

Next week, economic experts from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo) and the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS) will meet with the government to suggest further steps to boost Austria’s economy.

Stocker stated that Austria needs to save €6.4 billion in 2025. Despite these savings, he ruled out introducing new wealth taxes, noting that “many figures are still in flux.”

Budget Plans and Security Focus

While limiting overtime for police may be necessary, Stocker insisted, “We will not compromise on security.” He also confirmed plans to end the climate bonus, with discussions ongoing about whether a “socially targeted compensation” is needed.

“The financial room for 2025 and 2026 is limited but available,” he said. He added that reducing bureaucracy could also help businesses, noting that small trucks will be exempt from the NoVA tax to encourage growth. “Businesses know best how to run themselves,” he emphasized.

Energy and Future Steps

Stocker ruled out bringing back the expired electricity price cap, citing budget limits. He acknowledged this might affect inflation but believed it would also encourage energy companies to lower prices. “We need to adapt our approach as direct subsidies end,” he said.

Addressing Asylum Concerns

On asylum policy, Stocker emphasized the need for action. He acknowledged the risk of violating EU law by stopping family reunifications but argued that “laws should help find solutions.” He promised protection for genuine refugees while preventing abuse of asylum laws.

Connecting with Voters

Stocker stressed his commitment to all Austrians, especially the 1.4 million Freedom Party (FPÖ) voters. “Their concerns about safety, living costs, and economic stability matter,” he said. He also highlighted the importance of working with the FPÖ to pass major laws.

Personal Insights

Stocker shared that his new role means he rarely sees his wife but still feels her strong support. “My family has always supported me in everything,” he said. Adapting to the title of “Chancellor” is still new for him, but “it’s something I’m getting used to.”