Austria Plans Temporary Pause on Refugee Family Reunification

According to the Austrian News Agency, the new government has approved a temporary suspension of family reunification for refugees. The measure was passed in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday and introduced in the National Council. If Parliament ratifies it in April, the pause could take effect by mid-May. The proposal gives the government the power to temporarily stop family reunification applications through an executive order.

Refugees will still be able to apply for entry at embassies to begin the process, but applications will be put on hold, including any legal deadlines, until the order is lifted or changed. However, there will be exceptions based on European law. People with strong German language skills, who would not put extra strain on public services, may still apply. Additionally, children without caregivers in their home country will be allowed to reunite with their parents in Austria. If children or teenagers have already arrived in Austria, they can bring their only remaining parent if that parent is still in the country of origin. A safeguard is also in place to ensure that minors in Austria do not lose their right to reunite with their parents simply because they turn 18 during the waiting period.

The government says the pause is necessary due to the increasing strain on Austria’s public services, particularly in schools. Integration Minister Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) defended the decision, stating, “We have reached the limits of our capacity and must press the pause button.” The government, a coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS, has also justified the move to the European Commission. Schools, in particular, are struggling with the growing number of refugee children, many of whom arrive with little or no literacy skills.

Austria has the legal right to introduce this temporary measure under EU asylum law. The rule, which requires approval from the National Council’s Main Committee, will last until September 2026. During this time, the government will develop a quota system to regulate family reunifications in the future. While some support the pause as necessary, critics warn of the humanitarian impact. However, the government insists that, for now, the suspension is essential.