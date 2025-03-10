Austria Cracks Down on Illegal Weapons and Nazi Memorabilia

According to reliable sources, Austrian authorities have carried out a major operation to crack down on illegal arms trafficking and far-right extremism. The operation, conducted on February 27, 2025, led to the seizure of a large number of weapons, ammunition, and Nazi memorabilia across seven federal states.

The nationwide action, known as Joint Action Day (JAD), was led by Austria’s Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN) after several months of careful investigation. The operation focused on uncovering and stopping the illegal trade of weapons and targeting extremist groups. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated that investigations into these crimes will continue to be a priority.

Authorities carried out raids at 14 locations in Lower Austria, Vienna, Upper Austria, Burgenland, Styria, Tyrol, and Vorarlberg. Ten male suspects were identified, accused of illegally possessing and trading prohibited items, including military-grade weapons and Nazi memorabilia.

The investigation started in 2024 with a house search in Lower Austria, where authorities first discovered weapons, war ammunition, and Nazi-related items like uniforms and insignias. Information from digital devices seized during that search led to further investigations and the identification of additional suspects.

Franz Ruf, Director-General for Public Security, highlighted that illegal arms trafficking is a serious global security issue, and coordinated national and international efforts are essential to tackle it.

During the operation, supported by the elite Cobra task force and rapid intervention units, over 90 firearms, tens of thousands of bullets, and Nazi memorabilia were confiscated. Authorities also seized mobile phones and digital storage devices for further investigation. Six temporary weapons bans were issued, and all suspects were released but remain under investigation.

Authorities are currently analyzing the seized materials, and investigations are ongoing to break up illegal trafficking networks and ensure accountability.