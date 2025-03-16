Austria Commits €19.3 Million to Support Syria at Brussels Conference

Austria has announced it will provide €19.3 million ($21 million) in humanitarian aid to Syria during the ninth Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria, set for Monday. The Austrian Foreign Ministry shared the news on Sunday in Vienna, highlighting the country’s ongoing commitment to helping people affected by the Syrian crisis.

So far in 2024, Austria has contributed over €30 million ($32.6 million) in aid to Syria and neighboring countries. This support is aimed at helping those who are struggling due to the ongoing conflict and displacement.

The conference comes shortly after the European Union made a major policy change in February, suspending many of its sanctions against Syria. The lifted sanctions impact areas like oil and gas trade, banking, and aviation. For the first time, Syrian representatives will attend the donor conference, which is seen as an important step towards greater cooperation and engagement.

Austria’s Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of supporting Syrians in rebuilding their lives. “The main goal must be to restore hope and prospects for the Syrian civilian population, enabling sustainable conditions for the return of refugees,” the ministry said.

Syria is facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Around 16.7 million people urgently need aid, while more than 12 million have been forced to leave their homes—either moving within Syria or fleeing to other countries.

Austria’s financial pledge is part of a larger effort to help alleviate suffering and support long-term recovery in Syria. The hope is that this aid will provide some relief to those affected and create better conditions for people to return home safely in the future.