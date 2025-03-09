Austria and Germany Clash Over Asylum Policies

Tensions are escalating between Austria and Germany due to conflicting asylum policies. Germany’s recent proposal to reject certain asylum seekers at its border and redirect them to Austria has drawn sharp criticism from Vienna. Austria’s Interior Ministry firmly stated that such individuals would not be admitted, arguing that rejecting asylum seekers at the border without due process is legally dubious and inconsistent with international regulations.

In response, Austria has instructed its regional police authorities to document any instances of entry refusals at the border. If officers witness such actions, they are required to report them immediately.

Meanwhile, Austria continues to tighten its asylum policies. Just last week, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced plans to halt family reunification for asylum seekers, notifying the European Commission of the initiative in an official letter. The proposal is set to be formalized in Wednesday’s ministerial council meeting, where a legal framework will be established.

These developments reflect broader challenges within the European Union regarding migration and border control. The dispute between Austria and Germany over asylum policies continues, highlighting the need for a unified approach to address the complexities of migration within the EU.