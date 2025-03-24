Austria Aims for UN Security Council Seat to Promote Peace

Austria has officially announced its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term. Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger emphasized Austria’s commitment to international law, diplomacy, and cooperation.

“It would be an honor for Austria to serve on this Council,” she stated. “We cannot accept a world where the strong take what they want, and the weak suffer. We must protect the rule of law and the international system created after World War II.”

With growing global challenges, Meinl-Reisinger highlighted the crucial role of the United Nations. She fully supports UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ efforts to improve the organization. “Reform, yes. Replace, no,” she affirmed.

Austria has a long history of supporting UN peacekeeping missions. Since 1960, 100,000 Austrian peacekeepers have been deployed worldwide, including in Lebanon, the Balkans, and Africa. “We will continue to be a reliable partner,” Meinl-Reisinger assured.

Austria also values diplomacy and mediation. “Vienna will remain a hub for peace and dialogue,” she said, emphasizing Austria’s commitment to fostering international cooperation.

Meinl-Reisinger called for “interconnected multilateralism,” where the UN works more closely with regional organizations like the African Union, the European Union, and the OSCE. She stressed that the UN must lead while strengthening global partnerships.

As Austria pursues its Security Council seat, its message is clear: dedication to peace, diplomacy, and a rules-based international system.