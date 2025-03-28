Afghanistan, Japan Discuss Diplomatic Ties, Investments, Cooperation

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a meeting with Takayoshi Kuromiya, the Japanese ambassador in Kabul, discussed recent developments in the relations between the two countries, Japan’s investments in Afghanistan, the fight against narcotics, and the ongoing Doha talks.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, emphasizing recent diplomatic progress, stated that Afghanistan’s interactions with regional and global countries are on a positive track, and the Islamic Emirate is ready to develop relations with all countries through its balanced policy.

Takayoshi Kuromiya, also referencing the working groups of the Doha process, expressed hope that the joint cooperation between Afghanistan and the international community will yield good results and praised the Islamic Emirate’s efforts in combating the cultivation and production of narcotics.

“Politically, Japan can at least remind the international conferences, such as those in which they have international legitimacy, of Afghanistan. Japan can be aligned with China, Russia, and other countries, and their unity is beneficial,” said Zaki Mohammadi, a university professor.

Muttaqi stressed that, with the current strengthening of overall security, investment opportunities in Afghanistan have been created, and Japan can invest in large-scale projects.

The two sides agreed that the recent visit of the high-level Islamic Emirate delegation to Japan was a constructive step for the development of bilateral relations, and said such interactions should continue to pave the way for practical developments in bilateral cooperation.

“Japan’s policy toward Afghanistan has been based on reconstruction and is focused on support and cooperation in cultural, educational, and economic matters, which is truly commendable,” said Fazlullah Mumtaz, a political analyst.

“Japan is a country that has always had good and close relations with Afghanistan and has not intervened negatively in Afghanistan’s affairs. If relations with Japan are expanded, especially in investment, since they also need raw materials and markets, and given the geographical proximity, there will be no transportation issues,” said Aziz Maarej, a former diplomat.

Although recently, the Islamic Emirate’s interactions with regional and global countries have expanded, and occasionally officials from the Islamic Emirate meet with representatives of various countries, no country has yet officially recognized the Islamic Emirate.__Tolo News