14-Year-Old in Austria Arrested After Bomb Threat Sparks Major Police Response

A bomb threat targeting a school in Linz, Austria, caused a large police response on September 12, 2024. A 14-year-old boy from Linz was later identified as the person responsible. After being questioned by police, the teenager admitted to making the threat and expressed regret for his actions.

The situation began early in the morning, just after 7:00 AM, when an anonymous caller contacted the police emergency line, claiming to have planted a bomb at a school in the Urfahr district. The police acted quickly, evacuating the school, which had 68 people inside at the time. Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts of the school principals, the evacuation went smoothly.

The students, teachers, and staff were safely transported to a nearby sports center where they were kept safe and monitored. A safety perimeter was set up around the school, and special police teams searched the building for any dangerous devices. By 10:00 AM, the operation was called off after no bombs or hazardous materials were found, and the school was reopened.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of the 14-year-old, who will now face legal consequences for his actions. The boy’s bomb threat, which caused widespread disruption and panic, has made it clear how seriously such threats are taken by law enforcement. The authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure that incidents like this do not happen again in the future.